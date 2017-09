UEFA Champions League Highlights – BT Sports

including Highlights & Interviews of

Qarabağ vs AS Roma

Sporting Lisbon vs Barcelona

CSKA Moscow vs Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea

Anderlecht vs Celtic

Juventus vs Olympiakos

Basel vs Benfica

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"