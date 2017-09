UEFA Champions League Highlights – BT Sports

including Highlights & Interviews of

Liverpool vs Sevilla

Real Madrid vs APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund

Feyenoord vs Manchester City

Porto vs Beşiktaş

RB Leipzig vs AS Monaco

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Napoli

NK Maribor vs Spartak Moscow

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"