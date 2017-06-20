Top Star Players Worth Watching in the World Cup

The World Cup provides football fans with the opportunity not to root for just their home country, but also individual players who stand out in the game for their talents and skills. Whether your home country happens to have one of these star players or not, their matches are always worth catching for no other reason than their sheer skill on the field. So who are the top star players worth watching in the 2018 World Cup in Russia? We’ve got a few worth mentioning, which means you’ve got plenty of World Cup action to take in.

Lionel Messi – Argentina

When it comes to the best player in the sport right now, and arguably of all time, Lionel Messi tops many peoples’ lists. Even if you’ve never really been a huge follower of Messi’s, his talents are undeniable on the field. Despite the fact that he has been named as the top player in the world five times now, he has yet to win a World Cup title. Four years ago ended in heartbreak when Argentina lost to Germany in the finals. This means as well as the skills and talent, he’s also got the drive to bring it home.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal

When it comes to the face of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is known around the world for his unbelievable skills and determination. This Portugal native showed plenty of heart in the 2016 Euro Cup, which helped his team to bring home the title. Just like Messi, Ronaldo has also been named the best player in the world five times, and now he wants to bring home the World Cup. If you like tricks, fast plays, and gobsmacking moments, Ronaldo is the one to keep your eye on.

Timo Werner – Germany

Part of what makes Timo Werner so exciting is the fact he is so young. At just 21 years of age, Werner is already showing off an impressive display of natural skill and talent. Chat of him being a top contender for the Golden Boot is running rampant, and he’s looking to help his team repeat as the champions.

Neymar – Brazil

Then we have Brazil’s star player, Neymar who has been busy trying to unseat Ronaldo and Messi as the top players in the world. Not only is Brazil chomping at the bit for the Cup, Neymar is going into the competition like he’s got something to prove. Fans can expect an exciting showing from him.

Where Do the Odds Lie?

Plenty of Other Players to Watch

This is just a very small sampling of the many star players to watch for in the World Cup taking place in Russia. And for all those star players, there always proves to be some breakout stars that no-one was quite expecting.