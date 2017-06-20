The World Cup: Hopes of a Nation | BBC

The World Cup: Hopes of a Nation

Dan Walker delves into the BBC archives for a look at the talismanic England players who have, over the years, carried the World Cup hopes of the nation. Through rarely seen interviews and clips we explore how every England World Cup squad has featured an individual star player whose reputation elevated them above their teammates in the eyes of the public. From Kevin Keegan in 1982 right through to Harry Kane today, via Gazza’s tears and Lineker’s Golden Boot, we see how these big names met the challenges of football’s biggest competition and matched up to the expectations of fans increasingly desperate to see England bring the trophy ‘home’.