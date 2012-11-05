The Lane – BT Sport

Intro

The Lane – Documentary

The Lane’ captures the 118-year story of the stadium that rose from humble beginnings to become a London landmark, bringing to life the exhilarating match-day experience and recalling those incredible moments in history, from the glory nights to the unique untold stories that shaped lives.

The story is told using rarely seen archive of classic moments and interviews with legendary former players such as Cliff Jones, Pat Jennings, Glenn Hoddle, Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles. There’s also unparalleled behind-the-scenes access with the current team as the record-breaking final season at White Hart Lane came to an emotional conclusion in May.