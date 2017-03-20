It might be hard to narrow down the best football video games of all time for a number of reasons. For one thing, there really are quite a few of them. People also might want a distinction between American football and association football. There are lots of great video games about both of these sports, of course, and people will certainly be able to look through any list and appreciate all of them.

FIFA 18 is very highly-rated among most video game fans. This game was released fairly recently, and yet it has already built up a really huge following. The fact that it is possible to play this game on so many different platforms certainly helps when it comes to its popularity. This is a football simulation video game that has excellent graphics and that should really give people the chance to feel as if they are strongly involved in the game.

People who are looking for an older video game that is about association football might appreciate Pro Evolution Soccer 4. This is a game from 2004 and it is a product of its time in terms of the graphics. However, its gameplay is still great, and it holds up better today than a lot of people would expect for a game that is nearly fifteen years old. It’s also still available on a lot of modern platforms, so people today can enjoy it when they are in the mood for a lot of classic games.

For the people who are interested in a newer game that has some history behind it, Madden NFL 10 will really work for them. This is a video game that is specifically about American football. One of the great things about this game is that it really helps to demonstrate the tremendous amount of tension involved in a football game in the first place. All football games can really feel like epic struggles when people are watching them, and they should feel just as epic when people are playing video games that involve football. That is certainly the case with the Madden NFL 10 game, which is nearly ten years old and is still just as exciting.

However, American football is very exciting, and it tends to make for a great subject for digital games of all kinds. Association football is the most popular sport in the world, and this is the case for a reason. Both of these games can serve as the inspiration for additional games. Many people today will love the new and old games that they have inspired.