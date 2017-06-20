Sweden v South Korea – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden v South Korea

Jacqui Oatley hosts action from the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Sweden meet South Korea in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-Min is the stand-out player for the 2002 World Cup semi-finalists, with Sweden also boasting many British-based players. Studio analysis is from former Celtic and Barcelona striker, Henrik Larsson – who made over 100 appearances for Sweden – Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra, with commentary from Jon Champion and Ally McCoist.

 

 

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close