Soccer Aid- Full Match | ITV

Soccer Aid
England takes on the Rest of the World in a charity football match in aid of UNICEF. The event features reports on how the money raised can help.
Rest of the World Squad
- Usain Bolt: Jamaican Olympic sprint hero who is a genuine world star
- Clarence Seedorf: Dutchman seems to have played for just about every top club
- Robert Pires: Former French star who really made his name at Arsenal
- Gordon Ramsay: Scottish chef who is star of Kitchen Nightmare
- Brendan Cole: Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer
- Yaya Touré: Ivory Coast international recently released by Manchester City
- Kevin Pietersen: Former England batsman known for his forthright views
- Juan Sebastian Veron: Another ex-Man United man also played for Sampdoria
- Hayden Christensen: Played a young Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels
- Jaap Stam: Dutch defender used to play for Manchester United
- Dan Carter: Famed All Black fly half will play in goal for World XI
- Patrick Kluivert: Dutch legend played for Barcelona and Ajax
- Edwin van der Sar: Keeper played 130 times for the Netherlands
- Eric Cantona: Hasn’t played for 20 years but still a Manchester United legend
- Robbie Keane: Long career at likes of Inter Milan, Spurs and Liverpool
- Ashley Fongho: Rapper is another member of the X Factor band Rak Su
- Martin Compston: Gritty Scottish actor famous for role in Line of Duty
- Ioan Gruffudd: Welsh actor was Mr Fantastic in the Fantastic Four
- Danny O’Carroll: Plays Buster Brady in hit TV show Mrs Browns Boys
- Nicky Byrne: Former Westlife singer is now a TV and radio presenter
Manager
Harry Redknapp takes charge of the Rest of the World XI with Vic Bettinelli and agent to the stars Ricky Simm.
England squad?
- Robbie Williams: A famed singer and former member of Take That
- Sir Mo Farah: Olympic hero in London and Rio over 10,000m and 5,000m
- Olly Murs (captain): Popular singer who has also hosted the X Factor
- Paddy McGuinness: Comedian famous for Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out
- Joe Wicks: Celebrity chef and fitness expert
- Mark Wright: Star of TOWIE and now a famous DJ
- Michael Owen: Former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker
- Jamie Redknapp: Ex-Liverpool favourite now a Sky Sports pundit
- Wes Brown: Former England and Manchester United defender
- Lee Mack: Comedian famous for panel shows and ‘Not Going Out’
- Robbie Fowler: Former Liverpool great who fans nicknamed ‘God’
- Freddie Flintoff: Former England cricketer now star of ‘League of their Own’
- Myles Stephenson: One fourth of the band Rak-Su with hits such as ‘Dimelo’
- Phil Neville: Ex-Manchester United and now boss of England Ladies
- Danny Murphy: Former Liverpool star and now a BBC pundit
- Damian Lewis: Huge star of series like Homeland and Billions
- David Seaman: Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper
- Blake Harrison: Will always be known as Inbetweeners’ Neil
- Jack O’Connell: Rising star actor who made his name in Skins
- Jeremy Lynch: One half of the popular F2 Freestylers
Manager
Sam Allardyce will again take charge of the England side and will be assisted by Bradley Walsh, John Bishop, Ben Shephard and former Wolves keeper Mike Stowell