BBC Scotland – Sportscene

Tuesday 22 August 2017

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action. Champions Celtic are at Kilmarnock, while Aberdeen host Dundee, who haven’t won at Pittodrie for 13 years. Meanwhile, Rangers host hearts at Ibrox and Hibernian entertain Hamilton. Elsewhere, Ross County welcome Motherwell to the Highlands and Partick Thistle are away to St Johnstone.