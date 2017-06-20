Russia vs Egypt – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

BBC Match of the Day – Russia vs Egypt
Gary Lineker introduces live coverage as World Cup hosts Russia play their second game of the tournament against Egypt. Commentary is by Jonathan Pearce and Danny Murphy.
