Portugal v Spain – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

Match of the Day : Portugal v Spain

Gary Lineker presents live coverage as European champions Portugal take on 2010 World Cup winners Spain in a Group B clash. Eight years ago in South Africa Spain became the first team to win the World Cup after losing their first group game, but they will be aiming for a better start against neighbours Portugal, who the Spanish knocked out at the last-16 stage in 2010. Cristiano Ronaldo was in fine form in the qualifying stages, scoring 15 goals to help Portugal seal their place in Russia, while Spain, undefeated during qualifying, have players including Ronaldo’s Real Madrid teammate Isco and Manchester City’s David Silva to call upon. Commentary is by Steve Wilson and Danny Murphy.

