Poland v Senegal – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland v Senegal
Robert Lewandowski’s future at club level remains uncertain, as rumours circulate that he could leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Premier League a possible destination. For now, the Polish striker will be looking to add to his impressive goal tally for his country as the Poles take on Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Fresh from his exploits in this season’s Champions League, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane will lead the line for Senegal. Presented by Mark Pougatch.

 

 

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close