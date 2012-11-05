Philippe Coutinho has signed for Barcelona

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Barcelona have announced that Coutinho’s deal will run for five-and-a-half years, and his buy-out clause will be 400m euros (£354m).

The statement also said: “The Brazilian is a versatile presence in the squad as his technical ability and vision allow him to play in midfield. His attacking instincts also mean that he is equally at home in a more advanced role on the wing. Coutinho is quick and always willing to take on defenders and his nose for goal is undeniable as he scored 13 times for Liverpool last season.”

LIVERPOOL STATEMENT

“Liverpool Football Club today issued the following statement regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

“The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately.”