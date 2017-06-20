Peru v Denmark – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

Match of the Day : Peru v Denmark
Gary Lineker introduces live coverage as Peru, back in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, face Denmark in just a second meeting between the two nations. Commentary by Simon Brotherton and Kevin Kilbane.
