Thierry Henry sits down with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to take an in-depth look at the Spaniard’s traits.

Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford, De Gea talks through his time in England with the Sky Sports pundit and former striker, from his tough start to his meteoric rise.

De Gea arrived in England from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and has since gone on to become one of the world’s best goalkeepers