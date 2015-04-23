Liverpool Missed the Chance to collect all Points with a 2-2 Draw against Sevilla

On the night of Wednesday 13 September, Liverpool clashed against the Spanish outfit Sevilla at Anfield. The Reds were seeking to revenge their Europa final defeat two seasons ago when Sevilla defeated them to clinch the title. However, it didn’t seem like it. Liverpool’s defence was shaky and conceded a goal with only five minutes into the first half. Internet gambling sites players were disappointed to see a draw. Wissam Ben Yedder put the ball into the back of the net to give Sevilla an early lead in the 5th minute.

Liverpool pressed to find an equalizer and it took them just sixteen minutes to get it. The Reds levelled matters through their Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino in the 21st minute. Sixteen minutes later, it looked good for the English side when their summer signing Mohamed Salah put them in front in the 37th minute. Sevilla’s defence conceded a penalty just three minutes before halftime and Roberto Firmino could’ve made it three but he was denied by the woodwork.

The Reds were favourites to win this match but poor defence and finishing cost them the golden chance to claim all points in their opening match. Liverpool held on to their lead in the second half until their defence was breached again in the 72nd minute by Joaquin Correa. The goal resulted from a defensive error as Liverpool’s defenders were not alert at all.

Both teams kept on pressing for a winning goal but no team was successful. Liverpool introduced fresh legs onto the pitch, the likes of Philipe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. It was a little bit too late for Liverpool to grab a winning goal. The match even got worse for the Reds when their player Joe Gomez was given his marching order when got a red card in 90+4 minutes.

This was a disappointing match for Liverpool fans who were rooting for the team all night. Both teams shared spoils and all teams in Group E have a point each.

