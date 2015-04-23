Latest Transfer News

 

 

  • Chelsea are preparing to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Virgil van Dijk by offering Southampton £50m plus add-ons for the defender.
  • French champions Monaco are ready to test Arsenal’s resolve by making a £45m bid for want-away Alexis Sanchez.
  • Jeremain Lens is primed to move to Besiktas as relegated Sunderland look to free up some cash.
  • Leonardo Bonucci could find himself back at Juventus after the bank reportedly rejected AC Milan’s £35m payment.
  • Diego Costa will hand in a transfer request at Chelsea in a bid to force a move back to Atletico Madrid.
  • Frank de Boer wants Manchester United teenager Timothy Fosu-Mensah to team up with him again at Crystal Palace.
  • Tottenham are interested in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone – the 22-year-old son of the Atletico Madrid boss Diego.
  • Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are also set to step up their interest in Schalke star Max Meyer.
  • West Ham are ready to make Sunderland defender Lamine Kone their fifth summer signing.
  • Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz insists he isn’t worried about talk of Ousmane Dembele replacing Neymar at Barcelona.
  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects a backlash from some players after warning they may not be regulars.
  • Chelsea are to be hit with legal action by Diego Costa’s lawyer over Antonio Conte’s handling of the outcast striker as he pushes for a move to Atletico Madrid.
  • Sunderland are close to agreeing a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.
  • Roma are reportedly planning a move for Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata if they fail to sign top transfer target Riyad Mahrez, according to reports from Italy.
  • Jose Mourinho has reportedly blamed Manchester United’s lack of urgency in the transfer window on their failure to get a deal done for Ivan Perisic.
  • AC Milan chief Marco Fassone has admitted the club are refusing to rule out a deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Radamel Falcao.
  • Neymar has pledged to ‘conquer the titles’ for Paris Saint-Germain after his world record £198m move from Barcelona.
  • Mauricio Pellegrino will attempt to personally broker a compromise between the Southampton board and Virgil van Dijk.
  • Virgil van Dijk looks likely to miss the start of the Premier League season, with his future looking increasingly uncertain.
  • West Brom boss Tony Pulis fears he will have to wait for the Premier League’s big hitters to finish their business before he can press home his transfer plans.
  • Manchester United were put on red alert on Thursday when Real Madrid revealed they are ready to unload Gareth Bale to make way for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.
  • Eden Hazard has told Barcelona he will join them from Chelsea this summer and snub Real Madrid in the process.