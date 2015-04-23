Latest Transfer News

- Chelsea are preparing to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Virgil van Dijk by offering Southampton £50m plus add-ons for the defender.
- French champions Monaco are ready to test Arsenal’s resolve by making a £45m bid for want-away Alexis Sanchez.
- Jeremain Lens is primed to move to Besiktas as relegated Sunderland look to free up some cash.
- Leonardo Bonucci could find himself back at Juventus after the bank reportedly rejected AC Milan’s £35m payment.
- Diego Costa will hand in a transfer request at Chelsea in a bid to force a move back to Atletico Madrid.
- Frank de Boer wants Manchester United teenager Timothy Fosu-Mensah to team up with him again at Crystal Palace.
- Tottenham are interested in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone – the 22-year-old son of the Atletico Madrid boss Diego.
- Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs are also set to step up their interest in Schalke star Max Meyer.
- West Ham are ready to make Sunderland defender Lamine Kone their fifth summer signing.
- Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz insists he isn’t worried about talk of Ousmane Dembele replacing Neymar at Barcelona.
- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects a backlash from some players after warning they may not be regulars.
- Chelsea are to be hit with legal action by Diego Costa’s lawyer over Antonio Conte’s handling of the outcast striker as he pushes for a move to Atletico Madrid.
- Sunderland are close to agreeing a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.
- Roma are reportedly planning a move for Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata if they fail to sign top transfer target Riyad Mahrez, according to reports from Italy.
- Jose Mourinho has reportedly blamed Manchester United’s lack of urgency in the transfer window on their failure to get a deal done for Ivan Perisic.
- AC Milan chief Marco Fassone has admitted the club are refusing to rule out a deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Radamel Falcao.
- Neymar has pledged to ‘conquer the titles’ for Paris Saint-Germain after his world record £198m move from Barcelona.
- Mauricio Pellegrino will attempt to personally broker a compromise between the Southampton board and Virgil van Dijk.
- Virgil van Dijk looks likely to miss the start of the Premier League season, with his future looking increasingly uncertain.
- West Brom boss Tony Pulis fears he will have to wait for the Premier League’s big hitters to finish their business before he can press home his transfer plans.
- Manchester United were put on red alert on Thursday when Real Madrid revealed they are ready to unload Gareth Bale to make way for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.
- Eden Hazard has told Barcelona he will join them from Chelsea this summer and snub Real Madrid in the process.