Latest transfer new from today’s newspaper

A round up of the Premier League’s latest transfers as Liverpool secure the services of Hull left-back Andy Robertson.
- French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a stunning £70m offer for Alexis Sanchez.
- Jose Mourinho has made a £35m bid for Nemanja Matic – and been told he can have him for £50m.
- Kasper Schmeichel has insisted he is “fully committed” to Leicester City amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
- Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to throw relegated Hull City’s Kamil Grosicki a Premier League lifeline.
- Swansea have put a £7.5m price tag on defender Kyle Bartley after he was targeted by Middlesbrough.
- Neymar has told some Barcelona team-mates he wants to join PSG as the French side prepare a world-record bid.
- Manchester United are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches but may have to settle for a loan deal.
- Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely staying at Real Madrid.
- Chelsea will turn their attention to a back-up striker after signing Alvaro Morata, but have already faced difficulties in their initial pursuits of Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.
- Real Madrid believe they will land Kylian Mbappe for a world-record £120m fee.
- Chelsea have opened negotiations with Italian giants Inter over £23m-rated winger Antonio Candreva.
- Swansea are leading the race to end Wilfried Bony’s Manchester City stint and take him back to the Liberty.
- West Brom manager Tony Pulis is eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva
- Alexis Sanchez is at a plush Paris hotel used by PSG to thrash out deals.
- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has given the green light for Nemanja Matic to pursue a £50m transfer to Manchester United.
- Manchester United have lost out on Federico Bernardeschi, with the Fiorentina striker set to join Juventus for £36m.
- Watford are lining up a deal for Lyon star Rachid Ghezzal.
- Arsene Wenger’s current certainty that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal is based on his confidence that the Chile striker’s attitude will not be compromised by any desire to leave.
- Manchester City are expected to take their summer spending to almost £220m in the next 48 hours as they prepare to wrap up deals for full-backs Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.
- Swansea City manager Paul Clement is interested in launching an ambitious bid to try to take Jack Wilshere to Wales.
- Arsenal are in dialogue with Crystal Palace over the sale of Calum Chambers with both clubs increasingly confident a compromise can be struck over the fee.
- Chelsea are back in for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente but have balked at the £30m asking price.
- Jack Wilshere is understood to be open to a move to West Ham if they can agree a fee with Arsenal.
- Paul Pogba is pushing Manchester United to snap up Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.
- Neil Lennon says Hibs have made Anthony Stokes a “very good offer” to return to Easter Road