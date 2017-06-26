Latest transfer new from today’s newspaper

A round up of the Premier League’s latest transfers as Liverpool secure the services of Hull left-back Andy Robertson.

French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a stunning £70m offer for Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho has made a £35m bid for Nemanja Matic – and been told he can have him for £50m.

Kasper Schmeichel has insisted he is “fully committed” to Leicester City amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to throw relegated Hull City’s Kamil Grosicki a Premier League lifeline.

Swansea have put a £7.5m price tag on defender Kyle Bartley after he was targeted by Middlesbrough.

Neymar has told some Barcelona team-mates he wants to join PSG as the French side prepare a world-record bid.

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches but may have to settle for a loan deal.

Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely staying at Real Madrid.

Chelsea will turn their attention to a back-up striker after signing Alvaro Morata, but have already faced difficulties in their initial pursuits of Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.

Real Madrid believe they will land Kylian Mbappe for a world-record £120m fee.

Chelsea have opened negotiations with Italian giants Inter over £23m-rated winger Antonio Candreva.

Swansea are leading the race to end Wilfried Bony’s Manchester City stint and take him back to the Liberty.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva

Alexis Sanchez is at a plush Paris hotel used by PSG to thrash out deals.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has given the green light for Nemanja Matic to pursue a £50m transfer to Manchester United.

Manchester United have lost out on Federico Bernardeschi, with the Fiorentina striker set to join Juventus for £36m.

Watford are lining up a deal for Lyon star Rachid Ghezzal.

Arsene Wenger’s current certainty that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal is based on his confidence that the Chile striker’s attitude will not be compromised by any desire to leave.

Manchester City are expected to take their summer spending to almost £220m in the next 48 hours as they prepare to wrap up deals for full-backs Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is interested in launching an ambitious bid to try to take Jack Wilshere to Wales.

Arsenal are in dialogue with Crystal Palace over the sale of Calum Chambers with both clubs increasingly confident a compromise can be struck over the fee.

Chelsea are back in for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente but have balked at the £30m asking price.

Jack Wilshere is understood to be open to a move to West Ham if they can agree a fee with Arsenal.

Paul Pogba is pushing Manchester United to snap up Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier.

Neil Lennon says Hibs have made Anthony Stokes a “very good offer” to return to Easter Road