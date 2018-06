FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran v Spain

Mark Pougatch presents coverage of Spain against Iran from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The two sides play the second of their Group B matches in the Kazan Arena, as they look to take a big step towards the knockout stages, with Spain’s ultimate aim to regain the World Cup they won in South Africa in 2010. Studio analysis is from Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Slaven Bilic and Patrice Evra, with commentary from Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.

