Rob Maclean is joined by Michael Stewart, Pat Nevin and Gordon Strachan forĀ coverage of Hungary v Scotland from the Groupama Arena in Budapest. This match will allow manager Alex McLeish to continue to assess the strength of his squad as he continues his preparation for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Commentary is by Liam McLeod and Craig Paterson.

