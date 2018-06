Frankie Goes to Russia

Comedian Frankie Boyle heads to Russia before the World Cup begins to go behind the stereotypes of Russian football and culture. Celtic fan Frankie goes in search of ordinary Russian football fans to find out if the game means as much to them as it does to him. He gets invited to watch a match in the corporate box of a wealthy Spartak Moscow fan, experiencing some casual racism and despairing of the soullessness of corporate hospitality.

