Frank Lampard: How I would have solved Gerrard partnership conundrum for England

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard explains how he would have solved the midfield partnership conundrum with Steven Gerrard. The new Derby boss believes he could have played alongside the Liverpool great during England’s ‘golden era’.
