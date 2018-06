FIFA World Cup 2018: France v Peru

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra for coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between France and Peru, as one of the favourites for the tournament, France look to their star men Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann to help them secure a place out of Group C and into the knockout rounds. Commentary is from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

