Formula 1

Steve Jones and David Coulthard present highlights from the Canadian Grand Prix as the F1 circus takes a brief hiatus from the European season with a trip across the Atlantic. Lewis Hamilton will be looking to increase his championship lead on a circuit where he has already won six times. The other championship contenders, notably Vettel and Ricciardo, may have other ideas, though. Asst Ed: Steve Aldous; Ed: Mark Wilkin;