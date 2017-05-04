Football Writers Podcast – Mourinho’s Complains & Semi- Final Preview – BT Sport

Thursday 04 May 2017

BT Sport Football Writers Podcast brings you a weekly instalment of the best insight and analysis from award-winning football journalist Mike Calvin and a supporting cast of some of Fleet Street’s finest writers.

Mike Calvin, David Walker and Dom Fifield run down a controversial Premier League weekend, including diving, Jose Mourinho’s treatment of Luke Shaw and Tottenham’s relentless pursuit of Chelsea after a dominant derby victory over Arsenal.

