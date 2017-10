Football on 5 – Championship.

Colin Murray presents highlights of this weekend’s games in the SkyBet Championship. Cardiff City host Sheffield Wednesday, while Ipswich hope to continue their fine start to the season as they take on Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road. Leeds United take on Birmingham City, while struggling Norwich will hope to get their season moving as they visit Sheffield United.

All the goals from the weekend’s games in SkyBet Leagues 1 and 2.

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"