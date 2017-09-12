Five things we learned from the British clubs’ Champions League opening week

It’s back. World and European football’s biggest and best club competition, the Champions League returned on Tuesday night with the iconic and familiar beat of the tournament’s anthem signalling another season of fierce battle to be crowned Europe’s best.

And following Manchester United’s success in the Europa League final in May against Ajax, this season’s competition will see six clubs from Great Britain competing to take ‘Ole Big Ears’ home in Kiev next May. Chelsea, United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in addition to Scottish Champions Celtic will all be looking to become the 63rd winner of the famous old trophy.

Looking back over the first two nights of competition, we take stock of five things we’ve learned about our British clubs’ prospects in Europe for this season:

Celtic look set to struggle once again

Following last season’s record 7-0 humbling at the hands of the mighty Barcelona, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was looking to the vociferous and ever-passionate Celtic Park crowd to inspire his Hoops to a positive start this time around against French giants Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening. However, despite having an impressive unbeaten domestic campaign to look back on from last season, Tuesday night once again delivered a damning verdict on how far Celtic and Scottish football in general have fallen behind their European counterparts.

PSG, fielding their new multi-million pound strikeforce of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and the world’s most expensive player Neymar, ripped Celtic apart with ruthless efficiency, returning to Paris with a five-goal victory. Another bad night then for Rodgers as Celtic boss in Europe. The former Liverpool manager has now presided over two unwanted pieces of history in Paradise, club record defeats both at home and away in Europe. The Lisbon Lions and 1967 have never felt so far away. Celtic may dominate the domestic scene but the difference in class on Tuesday evening, both on the pitch and on the teamsheets, was palpable. A win next up in Anderlecht will be a must before a daunting trip to face five-time winners Bayern in Munich in October. A place in the Europa League as third-placed finishers may be the best Hoops fans can hope for this season.

Manchester’s United and City are looking stronger by the game

Both Manchester clubs have been heavily backed to fight it out between themselves for this season’s Premier League trophy. Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have spent hundreds of millions of pounds perfecting their squads with their eyes fixed firmly on accumulating silverware both at home and in Europe.

United under Mourinho have acquired a ruthless streak in their opening matches of the season with the only blip coming in a 2-2 draw at Stoke last weekend. 10 unanswered goals in their first three domestic matches has given Red Devils’ supporters hope that Mourinho has acquired the players required to turn them into genuine contenders this year and an efficient 3-0 victory over Basel at Old Trafford suggests they will also be a tough nut to crack in Europe. Romelu Lukaku, with six goals in six games already, and Marcus Rashford have started the campaign menacingly and as Marouane Fellaini’s and Lukaku’s goals highlighted on Tuesday night, United will pose a significant threat at set pieces and from balls into the box this year.

City began their Champions League campaign away at Dutch champions Feyenoord with a comprehensive 4-0 away win. Guardiola’s men were 3-0 up in the opening 25 minutes of the tie to illustrate just how devastating their attack can be, if that was ever in question? Tougher tests lie in wait with trips to face Shakhtar Donetsk and Napoli on the horizon and despite strengthening his wide defensive options, question marks still remain over City’s centre-back options with inspirational captain Vincent Kompany again missing due to injury. City will need the big Belgian to remain fit if they are to realistically challenge for a first European Cup title next May.

Is Tottenham’s Wembley hoodoo finally over?

Last season, Tottenham prepared for their season-long sabbatical from their home of 118 years White Hart Lane, by playing their European home matches at Wembley Stadium. Two home defeats later however, at the hands of AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen ensured an early exit from Europe’s premier club competition for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, the only seeded team not to make the knockout stages. And after two winless Premier League matches at the national stadium already this season, the Argentine boss may have been forgiven for fearing the worst against German powerhouses Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

However, an explosive early strike from Son Heung-min and two from the irrepressible Harry Kane ensured Spurs fans a 3-1 victory and a happy night for once at the home of English football. Kane, Tottenham’s talisman, has developed into one of the best and most prolific centre-forwards in the game. A win away at Apoel Nicosia would be the perfect preparation in the lead up to a proper glamour tie against Real Madrid and former Spur Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu in mid-October. And if Spurs can start churning out victories at Wembley on a regular basis, Kane and his colleagues could go far in this season’s competition.

Liverpool’s defensive woes continue

When Jurgen Klopp’s men were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time following a foul on Sadio Mane, Liverpool looked destined to avenge their 2016 Europa League final defeat by opponents Sevilla. However, Roberto Firmino’s missed spot kick on Wednesday night let the Andalusian club off the hook and once again the Reds’ defensive frailties were exposed to full effect.

Had Firmino’s penalty hit the back of the net we could well have been talking about a four or five goal victory, such is the devastating nature of their attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane almost unplayable at times. But then there is Liverpool’s achilles’ heel, their defensive soft centre. We’ve witnessed it already this season against Watford and Manchester City. However, with Dejan Lovren restored to the starting XI, Klopp would’ve been hoping for a sound showing from the Croatian and his central defensive partner Joel Matip.

Yet, once again Liverpool made hard work for themselves, firstly Lovren failing to clear a straight forward cross to allow Wissam Ben Yedder to put Sevilla one up inside five minutes. And after goals from Firmino and a Salah deflection put Liverpool back in charge, Joaquin Correa evaded the Reds defence to snatch a point for the visitors to the visible frustration of the ever-animated Klopp.

Liverpool, despite this early setback, should easily have enough to progress from a group also containing Russian and Slovenian champions Spartak Moscow and Maribor. However, if Klopp harbours any ambitions of adding to the Reds’ famous five European Cups, he may have to address their defensive woes in the January transfer window. Virgil van Dijk is the man most supporters are labelling the saviour of Liverpool’s defence. Only time will tell if Klopp agrees with the knowledgeable Kopites.

Michy Batshuayi a credible alternative to Alvaro Morata

With Diego Costa still AWOL and seemingly edging towards a return to Atletico Madrid, Antonio Conte spent big to bring Morata in from Real Madrid. However, with the young Spaniard needing time to settle in west London, Belgian striker Batshuayi, himself a big-money arrival from Marseille in the summer of 2016, will likely get his chance to play his way into Conte’s thoughts at Stamford Bridge this season.

The £33 million man struggled in the shadow of Costa last season, but showed with three goals in the last two matches of the campaign that he has the eye for goal that could bring him more opportunities this time around. And two goals, the second still very much debatable, in a commanding 6-0 victory over Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag again hinted that Batshuayi could prove himself an important option for Conte this year.

City best placed of the British challengers

