Five Teams to Keep an Eye on in the World Cup

With World Cup action well underway now, it’s becoming clear that there will be a number of standout teams well worth keeping your eye on, whether you are just a fan of the sport, a particular country, or you’re the betting type. While the top teams are often decided before the matches in the qualifying games ahead of time, there are never guarantees. World Cup action brings a fair amount of pressure and stress to the game, which means the unexpected can happen and lead to some rather shocking upsets.

So, here’s a look at five teams worth keeping your eye on during the Fifa World Cup.

Germany

If you’re looking to root for the team with great odds and a winning record, then Germany is the one to back. The Germans are in fact the defending champions and would love to come back and do it all again. NordicBet has some great odds for Germany to win the World Cup here, and of course Germany’s fans would love to see a repeat. With that said, there is also a lot of pressure on the Germans to perform well, so the question is whether or not they will be able to rise to the occasion.

Portugal

Speaking of defending champs, you’d be remiss not to keep your eyes on Portugal who are coming off the Euro 2016 as the winners. There are plenty of eyes on this team, with much of that being directed to the undeniable team star and talent, Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans would love nothing more than to see their beloved team also take home a World Cup victory, and see their golden boy come home a hero.

Argentina

You can’t create a list of the top clubs to watch in the World Cup without also mentioned Argentina. Lionel Messi is the clear star of the team, and many argue he is the greatest player of all time. With such a high-calibre player on the team, fans are expecting a fabulous showing. It was just four years ago that Argentina actually lost in extra time to none other than Germany. Some are even hoping for a re-match final game, but this time with Argentina coming out on top.

Brazil

Brazil is always hungry for the title and the 2018 World Cup is no exception. Not only does the team consider themselves a top contender, but they have the players to back it up. The last time Brazil won the cup was back in 2002, so they are definitely hungry for it.

Iceland

While the odds may not be high that Iceland will come out on top, they will definitely be one to root for. Iceland is actually the smallest of all the countries to qualify and is being coached by a man who was actually a dentist right up until two years ago.

No matter which of these five teams you choose to root for, one thing is for sure and that’s the fact there is bound to be plenty of action and upset along the way.