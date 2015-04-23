F1: Singapore Grand Prix – Full Race Replay

Intro

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Steve Jones, with David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Eddie Jordan, presents live coverage from the Singapore Grand Prix as the cars take to one of the most enthralling races on the Formula 1 calendar. Hamilton and Vettel have dominated here recently, with only two other drivers winning on the floodlit street circuit in the last eight years. Is that trend set to continue as the two best drivers in the world continue their intense tussle for the championship win? Ed: Mark Wilkin; Asst Ed: Steve Aldous.

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix – Full Race Replay

