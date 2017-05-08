EPL: Chelsea v Middlesbrough – Full Match Replay

Intro

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough

Monday 08 May 2017

Monday night football MNF

Chelsea v Middlesbrough – All the action from the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, featuring sides at opposite ends of the table. The Blues had to work hard for a 1-0 victory when the sides met in November, with Diego Costa scoring the goal, but it would be a major upset if the Londoners were to fail to claim three points once again

Watch Online – Full Match Replay

Pre Match

