EPL: BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Intro
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Sunday 16 April 2017
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s Premier League action, featuring West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool at The Hawthorns, and Manchester United v Chelsea at Old Trafford. Plus, a round-up of all the goals and talking points from yesterday’s fixtures, and a look at the latest headlines
Watch Online – BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Part 1
Video still processing if video still not available yet!
Continue: Part 2
- Contents
- 1. Intro
- 2. Part 2
- 3. Manchester United vs Chelsea
- 4. West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool