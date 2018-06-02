England v Nigeria – Full Match | International Football

International Football: England v Nigeria
England play their penultimate game before the World Cup as they take on Nigeria in a friendly at Wembley. Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon and Ian Wright in the studio.
