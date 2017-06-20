England v Costa Rica – Full Match | International Football

International Football: England v Costa Rica
It’s Gareth Southgate’s last chance to fine tune his World Cup starting 11 as England take on Costa Rica at Elland Road. Presented by Mark Pougatch.
