Egypt vs Uruguay – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

Egypt vs Uruguay
Gary Lineker introduces live coverage as Egypt take on Uruguay in Group A. Expert analysis comes from Jermaine Jenas, Matthew Upson and Phil Neville, with commentary by Jonathan Pearce and Martin Keown.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.