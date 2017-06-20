Costa Rica v Serbia – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica v Serbia
Costa Rica were the surprise package of the 2014 World Cup – beating Uruguay and Italy in the group stages before bowing out to the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals. Serbia provide the opposition in this group E opener at the Samara Arena – they topped Wales and Republic of Ireland’s group to qualify for the tournament and Premier League stars Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Luka Milivojevic all feature in their squad. Presented by Jacqui Oatley.

 

 

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close