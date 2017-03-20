Classic football Match: Germany Vs Brazil – World Cup 2002 Final

The 2002 FIFA World Cup Final was a football match that took place on 30 June 2002 at the International Stadium in Yokohama to determine the winner of the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The final was contested by Germany and Brazil. It was the first World Cup meeting between the two sides. Brazil won the match 2–0, winning a record fifth title. Ronaldo, who became the record World Cup goalscorer at the 2006 tournament, scored two of his fifteen World Cup goals in the second half of the match, leading Brazil to the title and winning the Golden Boot award. It also marked Brazilian captain Cafu’s third consecutive appearance in a World Cup Final, a feat that has yet to be accomplished by any other player in the history of the tournament. Both teams had won their respective groups before advancing to the knockout stage, where Germany shut out all of their opponents to reach the final, while Brazil only allowed a single goal from England. Germany overcame United States and co-host South Korea, while Brazil knocked out England and Turkey.

The title marked Brazil’s fifth World Cup championship, which is more than any other nation has achieved, also being the first team to win all seven of their games without any extra time or penalty kicks. Brazil also became the first nation to win the World Cup outside Europe and the Americas. Germany lost the World Cup Final for its fourth time, another tournament record. They were attempting to equal Brazil for most World Cup wins, as they already had three.

As of 2014 this was the last World Cup final that ended in regulation time. It is also the most recent World Cup won by a South American team.