Championship: Newcastle United vs Preston North End – Full Match Replay

Intro

Newcastle United vs Preston North End

Monday 24 April 2017

Newcastle United v Preston North End – Championship coverage from St James’ Park, as the Magpies look to move a step closer to an immediate Premier League return. Rafael Benitez’s side may well have already sealed their place in next season’s top flight by the time this fixture comes around, but the Spaniard will be hoping his men can continue their excellent form here, regardless of the circumstances

Watch Online – Full Match Replay

1st Half