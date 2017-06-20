Brazil v Switzerland – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil v Switzerland
Brazil begin their campaign with a group E match against Switzerland at the Rostov Arena. The five-time winners boast enviable attacking talent in the form of Neymar Jr, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus – but will need to shake off memories of that 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat against Germany in 2014. Switzerland, meanwhile, have a wealth of experience in their squad, including Premier League stars Xherdan Shaquiri and Granit Xhaka, as well as Arsenal new boy, Stephan Lichtsteiner.