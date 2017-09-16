Boxing: Canelo vs Golovkin (GGG) – Full Fight Replay

Intro
Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin
Date: 2017-09-16
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Division: middleweight (160 lbs, 72.6 kg)
Title: WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO World Middleweight titles
Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, billed as Supremacy, was a professional boxing superfight contested for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship. The bout was on September 16, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. It was televised on HBO pay-per-view in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.
