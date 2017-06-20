Belgium v Panama – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

Match of the Day : Belgium v Panama
Gary Lineker introduces live coverage as a talented Belgium side take on World Cup debutants Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Commentary is by Steve Bower and Mark Lawrenson.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.