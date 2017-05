BBC Sportscene

Sunday 30 April 2017

Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights of the weekend’s matches in the SPFL. Rangers and Celtic clash for the second time in a week after their Scottish Cup semi-final showdown. Inverness are away to Ross County in the Highland derby, while Dundee visit Motherwell and look to avoid an eighth straight defeat. Elsewhere, Aberdeen host St Johnstone, Hamilton entertain Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle travel to Hearts.

Watch Online – BBC Sportscene