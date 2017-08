BBC Scotland – Sportscene

Jonathan Sutherland introduces highlights from the Scottish Premisership season. Champions Celtic make the short trip across Glasgow to face Partick Thistle, while Hibernian play their first top-flight game at Ibrox for over five years when they take on Rangers. Aberdeen are in the Highlands to take on Ross County, while Hearts travel to Kilmarnock. Elsewhere, St Johnstone host Motherwell and Hamilton welcome Dundee.