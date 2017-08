MOTD2 Extra

Mark Chapman and guests digest the talking points from Saturday’s matches and preview Sunday’s two Premier League fixtures. Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur begin their campaign at promoted Newcastle United – his side will be looking to avenge the humiliating 5-1 defeat they suffered the last time they travelled to St James’ Park. The final game of the opening weekend sees Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford.