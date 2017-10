BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker introduces Premier League highlights, including the visit of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to champions Chelsea. Other games include Huddersfield v Tottenham, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Bournemouth v Leicester, Stoke v Southampton, West Brom v Watford and West Ham v Swansea. Alan Shearer provides expert analysis.

