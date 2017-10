BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman introduces highlights from the day’s three Premier League matches. Arsenal hosted newly promoted Brighton, while Burnley visited Goodison Park to face Everton. Newcastle and Liverpool, who have had many high-scoring encounters in the past, went head to head at St James’ Park. Danny Murphy provides expert analysis.

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"