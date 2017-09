BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman is live from Brighton as the Premier League new boys take on fellow promoted club Newcastle United. Jermaine Jenas is among his guests as they also reflect on Saturday’s eight top flight matches, which include Everton against Bournemouth and West Ham taking on Tottenham at the London Stadium.

