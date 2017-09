Intro

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents highlights and expert analysis of the day’s Premier League matches, featuring Arsenal’s visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea and a clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford. There is also a look back at Saturday’s fixtures. Ian Wright and Danny Murphy provide expert analysis.

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"