BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League matches, including the Manchester and Merseyside derbies. Title rivals Manchester United and Manchester City clash at Old Trafford, while Everton visit their local rivals Liverpool, hoping to claim a first Anfield win since 1999. The day’s other game sees Southampton entertain Arsenal. There is also a chance to see all the goals and major incidents from Saturday’s seven matches. With guests Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy.





