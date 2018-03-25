Australian Grand Prix | Formula 1 | 25th March 2018

Formula 1

Steve Jones presents highlights of the opening Grand Prix of the 2018 Formula 1 season from Melbourne, Australia. The race around the beautiful Albert Park street circuit will give the drivers, teams and fans their first indication of how the season is likely to shape up. Four-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is favourite to reclaim his crown and gain his fifth world title, but Sebastien Vettel will be looking to pull out a shock win as he did in this race 12 months ago. Asst Ed: Steve Aldous; Ed: Mark Wilkin;

