Arsenal opened up their Europa League group match against the Germany outfit Cologne on Thursday night at Emirates Stadium. Last season was the first time Arsene Wenger’s side failed to qualify for Champions League in two decades as it finished fifth in the premier league. The Gunners came from behind to thump up the visitors 3-1. Jhon Cordoba put Cologne ahead with a stunner on 9 minutes after he caught Arsenal’s keeper David Ospina off his line. It was the first time Cologne scored in the European competition in 25 years. A statistic that won many online gambling fans a lot of money because of the odds against it happening where high.

Arsenal pressed for an equalizer and wasted so many chances in the first half as they failed to capitalize on their efforts. With only 4 minutes into the second half Arsenal finally levelled matters through substitute Sead Kolainac’s powerful strike in the 49th minute. The Gunners missed many opportunities to go in front when Cologne’s defence was caught napping many times. Arsene Wenger’s side kept searching for a winning goal and finally, their efforts paid off in the 67th minutes. Arsenal’s influential forward Alexis Sanchez dribbled the ball through Cologne defenders and curled the ball into the top right corner of the net.

The Germany outfit didn’t give up as they pressed Arsenal for an equalizer but the English team’s defense was solid enough to keep out Cologne’s threat. The game looked like it was being played in a multiplayer spiele (multiplayer games) mode against the German side on an Xbox. Meanwhile, Wenger’s side was not yet done for the night and after a beautiful display from the Gunners, Hector Bellerin buried the ball into the back of the net. Bellerin scored a hard-fought goal in the 81st minute making it 3 for Arsenal. Helping the team to secure a convincing win.

Arsenal’s win puts some pressure off Arsene Wenger who has been criticized by many fans for poor performance. The next challenge is an away match to Bate on September 28.

